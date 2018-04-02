Rogers offers $20 unlimited talk and text plan for prepaid migrations from Chatr

Rogers is currently offering a $20 unlimited talk and text migration deal to prepaid customers on its flanker brand Chatr.
A Red Flag Deals forum user posted that they received an email from Chatr that offered unlimited Canada-wide calling and unlimited text for $20 per month with no tab. With this Rogers plan, users can make or receive calls anywhere in Canada, which is a benefit over Chatr’s limiting zone system.
The email states that the customer should call in or visit a store to take advantage of the deal, which will end April 10th, 2018.
From the comments of other users in the thread, it seems Rogers is also offering the $40 for 4GB promotion last seen in December 2017 to certain prepaid customers.
As always with these kinds of deals — your mileage may vary.
Chatr’s lowest plan starts at $10, it recently launched a promotion for a free month of service.
Source: Red Flag Deals
