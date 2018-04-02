Google will reportedly launch mid-range Pixel smartphone for emerging markets

Google is reportedly considering the launch of a mid-range Pixel smartphone, according to Indian publication Economic Times. The publication also says the phone will make its debut in July or August, before the Pixel 3 flagship makes its debut.
Additionally, Economic Times reports that the phone may only become available in emerging markets like India.
The report further reveals that Google is looking to launch more of its products in India, such as its Pixelbook, Google Daydream View and Google Home and Google Home Mini smart speakers.
Though specs of the device were not mentioned, a mid-range Pixel smartphone would likely feature a mid-range chipset like Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 chipset.
Source: Economic Times
