The midrange HTC U12 Life may feature a notch

Reliable leaker Evan Blass has revealed details regarding the HTC U12 in the past, but nothing about the U12 Life — until now.
According to the leaker, the HTC U12 Life will feature a notch. It’s unclear if the notch will look more similar to the one featured on the iPhone X or the Essential Phone. It’s likely to be the former, however, considering the number of iPhone X clones we are already seeing.
If you thought that HTC was sidestepping the notch trend…think again. Apparently midrange U12 Life gets its notch on.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) March 26, 2018
Blass didn’t confirm any other details about the midrange smartphone.
The HTC U11 Life was one of my favourite midrange smartphones of 2017. It featured a Snapdragon 630, with an octa-core Cortex-A53 clocked at 2.2GHz and 3GB of RAM, as well as HTC’s Edge Sense functionality, which allows users to launch apps with a squeeze.
If the HTC U12 Life is anywhere near similar to the HTC U11 Life it’ll make for a good midrange handset.
Source: Evan Blass
Comments