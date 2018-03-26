Apple to release new iPhone X colour, refreshed iPad: report

Apple plans to release a new colour variant of the iPhone X, as well as a refreshed iPad, later this year, according to Japanese rumour website Macotakara.
Macotakara doesn’t provide any details on the new iPhone X model other than to say Apple’s reasoning for releasing a new model is to “restore sales.”
During Apple’s Q1 2018 earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said the iPhone X had “surpassed” the company’s expectations, and at the time had been its best-selling iPhone “every week since it shipped in November [2017].”
There’s no information on when consumers can expect to see the company announce the new colour variant, nor what the device will look like when it finally makes its way to retail.
That said, Macotakara‘s report appears to corroborate an earlier report from leaker Benjamin Geskin, who said the company has started manufacturing a “blush gold” iPhone X model.
In yet another report, Steve Hemmerstoffer of OnLeaks fame recently tweeted that Apple may release a new (PRODUCT)RED iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and/or iPhone X. In the same tweet, Hemmerstoffer noted, however, his information came from a source he had yet to verify.
Apple currently sells the iPhone X in two colours: space gray and silver.
In the same report, Macotakara claims Apple will release a sixth-generation iPad refresh in Q3 2018. Apple introduced the fifth-generation iPad in March 2017. At $449 CAD, the base model iPad is the company’s most affordable tablet. According to Macotakara, the new model will feature the same enclosure and screen size as its predecessor.
It’s unclear where this refreshed model will fit in the company’s tablet lineup.
Apple is holding a special education-focused event in Chicago, Illinois this week where it’s rumoured the company will unveil a more affordable iPad aimed at students and school boards. It’s possible the iPad Macotakara details in its report is the same one Apple will reveal on Tuesday.
Source: Macotakara (Japanese) Via: 9to5Mac
Comments