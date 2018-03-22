Hackers steal and redeem millions of PC Optimum points

PC Optimum is still a young platform, but it’s had its fair share of bumps in the road so far.
After CBC reports of missing points came out following the merger between PC Plus and Shoppers Optimum rewards programs, a new CBC story has revealed the theft of millions of PC Optimum points.
CBC News’ Sophia Harris spoke with eight people across Canada, who said they’d each had more than 100,000 points stolen after the February 1st merger (though it’s unclear whether the thefts are connected to the joining of the two programs).
One user lost more than one million PC Optimum rewards points in early March, worth over $1,000 CAD in product rewards.
The points were redeemed at two Loblaws-owned Pharmaprix stores in Laval, Quebec. The CBC states most of the stolen points were redeemed in Quebec.
Users reported having difficulty getting their cases resolved, though almost everyone got their points back after CBC News contacted Loblaws.
In speaking with the CBC, Loblaws hasn’t gone into detail on how the hacks may have happened. When logging into the app, users sign in with a ‘PC id’ — a single log-in for all of its stores and programs that uses the common email/password combination.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Loblaws for more information.
In late February, CEO Galen Weston said more than six million customers had signed on to PC Optimum since the loyalty programs merged.
Source: CBC News
