Vivo’s futuristic smartphone will be released to the public after all

Chinese hardware manufacturer Vivo has announced that its Apex FullView concept phone will be mass produced and available to the public.
There’s still no word on the device’s availability or how much it’ll cost, but Vivo will start manufacturing the Apex FullView in mid-2018.
The company showed off its Apex FullView smartphone at Mobile World Congress in late February 2018.
The phone itself is impressively designed with a notchless edge-to-edge display, a retractable pop-up camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.
Instead of having a speaker at the top of the phone for voice calls, the device sends vibrations through the display, recreating the sounds of someone talking.
All of these unique hardware elements combine to make it a very interesting phone. It’ll be fascinating to see if any of these features make their way into any North American smartphones in the coming year.
Vivo smartphones are typically sold by third-party retailers on Amazon.ca for any interested in getting the phone in Canada.
Vivo has been regarded as one of China’s big four phone manufactures but it has never sold a smartphone in North America and it seems unlikely that it would start with the Apex FullView.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Vivo to find out if the company has any intentions of releasing the device in Canada.
Source: Android Authority, Fortune
