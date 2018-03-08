Android P lets users connect up to five Bluetooth audio devices at once

Now that Google’s Android P Developer Preview is out in the wild, new features and tweaks to Google’s operating system are starting to be uncovered.
For example, Android Police have uncovered functionality that allows users to connect to up to five Bluetooth devices simultaneously.
Within the Developer Preview, users can navigate to the ‘Developer Options’ menu and locate the option to increase the allowed number of connected Bluetooth audio devices.
With Android O, users can only connect to two Bluetooth audio devices at the same time.
For those with multiple Bluetooth devices, such as a smartwatch, Android Auto, multiple types of Bluetooth headphones and Bluetooth speakers, this update will likely be very useful.
This would save a person from having to continuously switch between devices.
Source: Android Police
