Virgin overhauls rate plans, scraps $60/6GB promo

Following a series of plan increases from Canadian carriers, Bell-owned Virgin Mobile is completely revamping its plans as of March 7th, according to an internal document obtained by MobileSyrup.
Virgin is introducing suites of 1GB, 3GB, 5GB, 8GB and 10GB plans with both unlimited Canada-wide minutes and 500 Canada-wide minutes. Those plans are priced by the tiers customers are already used to; bring-your-own-phone (BYOP), Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond (a new addition).
The following is the cost for BYOP plans with unlimited Canada-wide calling, according to data allotment:
- 1GB — $55
- 3GB — $65
- 5GB — $75
- 8GB — $90
- 10GB — $115
With the 500 Canada-wide minutes option, each of those plans is $5 less.
The plan changes represent an increase in pricing in most cases, especially since there had been a fair amount of low limited-time offers before the overhaul, including a $60/6GB promotion that has now ended.
Previously, the plans came in allotments of 500MB, 2GB, 3GB, 4GB and 10GB.
Virgin is also expiring the 2GB limited-time offer plans among other plans.
One of Virgin’s main competitors, Telus-owned Koodo, recently increased the rates for several of its plans. The cost of a BYOP plan, as well as the base costs of Tab Small and Tab Large plans increased by $5. Unlimited Canada-wide calling at Koodo is also now exclusive to Tab Large plans and some pay-per-use data plans.
Rogers-owned Fido’s Pulse plans currently come in suites of 1GB, 3GB, 5GB and 10GB, similar to Virgin Mobile’s new format.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Virgin Mobile for more details on the new plans.
