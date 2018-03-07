News
CityPASS adds mobile tickets to its Toronto program

See the city with tickets on your phone

Mar 7, 2018

11:21 AM EST

Bulk tourist attraction ticket seller CityPASS has moved its service online.

CityPass is a service that lets users buy one package of multiple tickets to see all of a city’s attractions for a lower price.

Today the service was updated to move away from physical tickets to letting users get the tickets on their smartphones.

The CityPASS also now sends mobile tickets in the same language that the user selects when reading the website.

Toronto’s CityPASS includes admission to the CN Tower, Casa Loma, the Royal Ontario Museum, Ripley’s Aquarium, and the Toronto Zoo or the Ontario Science Centre.

The cost of the package is $88 for adults and $59 for children which is a 35 percent saving over buying the tickets separately.

Source: CityPASS

