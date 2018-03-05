Telus flanker brand Koodo seems to have increased its rate plan prices by $5 CAD.
When customers visit Koodo’s website, they’ll notice that the cost of a bring-your-own-device (BYOD) plan, as well as the base costs of Tab Small, and Tab Large plans, has increased by $5.
Interestingly enough, the cost of a Tab Medium plan remains unchanged.
Unlimited Canada-wide calling that was present on some BYOP plan has now been eliminated, while unlimited Canada-wide calling is now only exclusive to Tab Large plans and some pay-per-use data plans.
Checking the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine reveals that, as of December 19th, 2017, all of the aforementioned Koodo plans — excluding the Tab Medium plan, of course — cost $5 cheaper than they cost as of March 5th, 2018.
A Telus spokesperson explained to MobileSyrup that these price changes are not a “$5 increase of the old suite, rather this is a new suite with new data options.”
“Koodo communicated an end date of end of day yesterday on all promo plans that we had in market last week,” Telus said. “Koodo is now offering new promo plans with some new data buckets to choose from to help meet the wants and needs of our customers.”
Update 05/03/2018 (4:46pm ET): Story updated with comment from Telus.
Comments