Alleged OnePlus 6 prototype with notched screen leaks online

Over on SlashLeaks, one of the website’s community members has uploaded what they’re claiming are photos of the OnePlus 6.
According to SlashLeaks user SLMaster, the smartphone they were able to get their hands on features a notched, bezel-less display, glass body, dual rear-facing cameras and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.
If the phone in these images is legitimate, it’s more likely a prototype than anything that’s close to seeing commercial release.
On the phone’s ‘About phone’ screen, we can see this particular model is outfitted with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It’s also running an Android 8.1 version of OxygenOS.
Moreover, while it’s hard to be certain without additional photos of the side of the phone, it looks like OnePlus’ signature alert slider is missing from this device. Take that as you will.
In any case, this leaked device is more interesting in what it tells us about what Android OEMs think about notched screens than any specifics on OnePlus’ next smartphone.
On Tuesday, we saw Asus announce the ZenFone 5Z and ZenFone 5, two phones that, for better or worse, look almost exactly like the iPhone X.
Whether Android fans like it or not, it looks like camera notches are here to stay — at least until every Android OEM decides pop-up cameras are the next big thing.
Source: SlashLeaks
