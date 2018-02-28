Harry Potter’s British Library exhibition now available on Google Arts and Culture

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter has come to Google Arts and Culture.
The tech giant has announced that it is now offering a digitized version of the popular British Library’s “Harry Potter: A History of Magic” exhibit in its educational web and mobile app.
In Arts and Culture, users will be able to explore features like a 360-degree tour of the Divination room and original sketches and other concepts from Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.
Among other behind-the-scenes content, the app goes into some of the designs Rowling had for Hogwarts’ layout and her inspirations for the school’s Herbology class.
Altogether, Google says there are “hundreds of the exhibition’s treasures” available in the app.
The British Library’s original ‘History of Magic’ exhibition sold out very quickly, making it a good fit to come to Google’s app to reach a wider audience.
The Harry Potter Exhibition can be viewed for free in the web-based Arts and Culture platform or through the Android or iOS app.
Source: Google
