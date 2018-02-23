Apple will release its AirPower wireless charging pad next month, according to a report from Japanese site Mac Otakara.
The AirPower is capable of charging an iPhone, Apple Watch and the upcoming AirPods wireless charging case simultaneously. Mac Otakara‘s report doesn’t list a specific release date for the AirPower, although it says the charging pad will be sold in both Apple Stores and retailers like Best Buy.
Apple originally revealed the AirPower at its iPhone X event in September 2017, although the Cupertino computing giant has not yet followed up with a confirmed price or launch date.
It’s also important to note that the currently-unnamed wireless charging case for the AirPod headphones hasn’t yet been released either. Mac Otakara‘s report also doesn’t mention when the AirPods wireless charging case might launch.
As such, it’s unclear if the charging case will launch alongside the AirPower or arrive at a later date.
Source: Mac Otakara Via: Business Insider
