Google working with Rogers, Freedom Mobile to improve RCS in Canada

U.S.-based search giant Google announced that it’s currently working with Rogers and Freedom Mobile — as well as 41 other telecom partners around the world — to improve its rich communication services (RCS) efforts.
In a February 22nd, 2018 media release, Google’s head of RCS Amir Sarhangi explained that the company was also working with U.S. carrier Sprint to connect businesses and their customers through RCS.
Google is working with Mexican telecom Telcel to connect businesses in Mexico with their customers through RCS as well.
“With RCS, businesses can send more useful and interactive messages to their customers,” said Sarhangi, in the same February release. “This means, for example, that a retailer can send beautiful images of their products, rather than a text message, and even let the customer select and buy something, all without leaving the messaging app.”
Sarhangi further confirmed that Google would use the upcoming Mobile World Congress (MWC) conference in Barcelona to show off the company’s RCS work.
MobileSyrup features editor Igor Bonifacic investigated the state of RCS in Canada, in a May 2017 report.
At the time, Rogers and Fido were the only two Canadian carriers to support the RCS protocol in Canada.
Source: Google
