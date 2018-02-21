Facebook’s Messenger app now allows users to add more people into a video or audio chat.
Previously, Messenger required users to hang up a one-on-one video or audio call to add more people to start a group call. However, a new feature permits users to start a group call within a one-on-one video call.
While within a video chat or audio call, tap the screen and select the “add person” icon and then choose another Facebook user you’d like to join in on the call. Filters and effects are still available within the call. After the call ends, Messenger automatically commences a group chat within all of the users’ inboxes.
This update is available on Android and iOS and is even accessible in Canada. To try this update get the latest version of Messenger.
Source: Facebook Newsroom
Image credit: Facebook Newroom
