Instagram adds new holiday-themed face filters and stickers

With little more than a week before Christmas, Instagram is adding a variety of holiday-themed additions to its app’s capture functionality.
To start, users will find three new face filters. There’s one that adds balloons and confetti to a snapshot, one that applies a snow-frosted glass effect to a picture and yet another one that allows users to try on a variety of different holiday makeup.
There’s also a new set of holiday-themed stickers to help users celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa. What’s more, Instagram says stickers, whether they’re permanent fixtures or seasonal additions, are now searchable using keywords.
iPhone users will find new colour filters they can add to their photos. To access them, tap the camera icon located near the top left corner of the screen and swipe right.
Lastly, Instagram is adding new Superzoom sounds effects called Bounce, Beats and TV Show. Superzoom is located in the Stories panel, next to Boomerang icon. This final feature is rolling out to users over the next couple of weeks.
Source: Instagram
