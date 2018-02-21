News
CRA inviting some Canadians to file taxes with their phones

Feb 21, 2018

6:27 PM EST

Income tax

Some Canadians received letters around mid-February from the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) that invited them to use a new digital tool called File Return.

According to the CRA, this program will allow eligible Canadians with low or fixed income that remain unchanged year-to-year to file their income tax and benefit return through an automated phone service.

Once on the line, Canadians will need to provide some personal information and answer a series of short questions.

Instructions on how to use File Return can be found in the CRA letter. The filing process doesn’t require Canadians to fill out any paper forms or do any calculations.

The service will use the information the CRA already has on file in addition to the responses given during the automated phone call to complete the income tax and benefit return. The service also allows all the deductions, benefits and credits that Canadians are eligible for.

The CRA says File Return can be used starting on February 26th, 2018 and will run 21 hours a day from 6 am to 3 am, Eastern time, seven days a week, until April 30th, 2018.

More information on File Return can be found here.

Image credit: Pixabay

Source: Canada Revenue Agency

