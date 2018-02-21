Sonic and Pac-Man now crossing over into each other’s mobile games

Sega and Bandai have announced a limited-time mobile game crossover between their respective Sonic the Hedgehog and Pac-Man characters.
Until March 20th, Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man will be playable characters in the Sonic Dash endless runner, while Sonic will appear in the Pac-Man mobile game.
Retro gaming fans, unite: PAC-MAN and Sonic the Hedgehog are having a historic crossover on mobile for a limited time!#SonicDash #PACMAN #MazesandRaces
Play as Sonic in PAC-MAN: https://t.co/GP2ZqPkobp
Play as PAC-MAN in Sonic Dash: https://t.co/NSDNjR7CaK pic.twitter.com/GZs6dmMUMo
— SEGA (@SEGA) February 21, 2018
In Sonic Dash, players will take control of the Pac-Man couple as they race against ghost-themed enemies in four one-week long special events. Pac-Man, meanwhile, has been invaded by Sonic’s infamous Dr. Eggman, with players navigating Sonic through a Pac-Man grid inspired by Green Hill Zone.
While the event only lasts for a month, Sega and Bandai Namco are offering ways to keep the crossover content after March 20th. Playing any of the six Sonic stages in Pac-Man will permanently unlock them, while collecting enough of the fruits, bells and keys in Sonic Dash will similarly let players keep Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man forever.
Sonic Dash can be downloaded for free on Android and iOS. Pac-Man can also be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.
Via: Polygon
Comments