News
PREVIOUS|

Sonic and Pac-Man now crossing over into each other’s mobile games

Feb 21, 2018

6:10 PM EST

0 comments

Pac-Man and Sonic crossover

Sega and Bandai have announced a limited-time mobile game crossover between their respective Sonic the Hedgehog and Pac-Man characters.

Until March 20th, Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man will be playable characters in the Sonic Dash endless runner, while Sonic will appear in the Pac-Man mobile game.

In Sonic Dash, players will take control of the Pac-Man couple as they race against ghost-themed enemies in four one-week long special events. Pac-Man, meanwhile, has been invaded by Sonic’s infamous Dr. Eggman, with players navigating Sonic through a Pac-Man grid inspired by Green Hill Zone.

Sonic and Pac-Man mobile crossover

While the event only lasts for a month, Sega and Bandai Namco are offering ways to keep the crossover content after March 20th. Playing any of the six Sonic stages in Pac-Man will permanently unlock them, while collecting enough of the fruits, bells and keys in Sonic Dash will similarly let players keep Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man forever.

Sonic Dash can be downloaded for free on Android and iOSPac-Man can also be downloaded for free on Android and iOS.

Via: Polygon

Related Articles

News

Sep 21, 2017

8:04 PM EST

CFL Football Frenzy is now available on the App Store

News

Mar 22, 2013

4:01 PM EST

Namco brings Pac-Man to Android for free, on-screen joystick and all

Reviews

Jun 4, 2017

1:03 PM EST

Play at sonic speed with Sonic Dash and Sonic Dash 2: Sonic Boom [Game of the Week]

Features

Feb 7, 2018

10:00 PM EST

Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition is a great mobile recreation of the console JRPG

Comments