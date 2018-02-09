WeChat Pay and Alipay are now supported by select Cadillac Fairview malls

After partnering with Tourism Toronto and Tourism Montreal to bring Chinese mobile payments into the market, OTT Pay is now bringing WeChat Pay and Alipay to certain Cadillac Fairview malls.
Cadillac Fairview says users of those two apps can make transactions through purchasing its CF SHOP! mall gift cards at a guest services kiosk.
To date, the following Cadillac Fairview locations have adopted this system:
- CF Pacific Centre (Vancouver, BC)
- CF Richmond Centre (Richmond, BC)
- CF Chinook Centre (Calgary, AB)
- CF Masonville Place (London, ON)
- CF Markville Mall (Markham, ON)
- CF Toronto Eaton Centre (Toronto, ON)
- CF Sherway Gardens (Toronto, ON)
- CF Fairview Pointe Claire (Pointe-Claire, QC)
OTT Pay, part of a Chinese-Canadian financial services group, is an official payment partner with the two major apps. WeChat Pay has over 960 million active users, while Alipay has over 520 million active users.
“Through this partnership with Cadillac Fairview, we are able to develop a more welcoming shopping experience to Cadillac Fairview’s Chinese consumers who will enjoy the ease of shopping at CF’s retailers while paying in Chinese Yuan through their existing mobile wallets,” said Alex Liu, vice president of OTT Financial Group, in a press statement.
Source: CNW
Image credit: Svetlana Grechkina
