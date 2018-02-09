Leak reveals Samsung DeX Pad for the Galaxy S9

Following rumours that the Samsung Galaxy S9 will come with a new DeX Pad, and a November report on its functionalities, prolific leaker Evan Blass has revealed images of the DeX Pad.
The so-called 'DeX Pad,' first reported here: https://t.co/DowGkJrKUA pic.twitter.com/5hDaR4g5CM
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) February 8, 2018
The so-called DeX Pad works quite differently than the original Samsung DeX. With the Galaxy S9, the user situates the phone on the flat DeX Pad and then doubles as either a touchpad or a virtual keyboard.
The DeX Pad’s core functionality remains the same though, allowing a smartphone to replace a desktop. It’s also likely users will still have to purchase the DeX Pad separately.
Both desktop-replacement and the Galaxy S9 are expected to make their way to Barcelona, Spain later this month at Mobile World Congress.
Source: Evan Blass
