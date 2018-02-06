RBC’s Borealis AI recruits top talent from Waterloo and York universities

Borealis AI, an RBC Institute for Research, has expanded its artificial intelligence (AI) research team in Canada by adding Professor Pascal Poupart of the University of Waterloo and Professor Marcus Brubaker of York University as senior researchers.
Poupart is well-known for an extensive background in the development of algorithms related to machine learning, natural language processing and telecommunication networks. At the University of Waterloo, Poupart has worked with companies like Google, Intel, Huawei and Ford.
“Right now, it’s not just academic institutions that are advancing this field, but the industry as well, and Borealis AI is at the forefront of this space,” said Poupart in a press statement. “This is the perfect opportunity for me to continue to work on the things I’m passionate about as a scientist, while translating that work into real advances that will impact people in their everyday lives through RBC.”
Brubaker, meanwhile, will oversee Borealis AI’s fundamental and applied research team in Toronto. According to Borealis, his area of expertise lies in Bayesian machine learning, a set of methods to make inferences about the world during instances of uncertainty. Brubaker helped accelerate the discovery of molecular structures from cryo-electron microscopy (Cryo-EM), which went on to win the 2017 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.
“Borealis has built an exceptional team of researchers working on a range of problems in AI and I’m proud to become a part of that,” said Brubaker in a press statement. “It will be an opportunity to really push the boundaries of what can be done with machine learning and as we continue to create opportunities in the lab we hope more researchers will join us in that effort.”
Borealis has continued to grow over the past several months. In October, Borealist brought on a top professor from Washington State University to serve as a senior researcher. Following that, Borealis also opened a research lab in Montreal in November.
Source: CNW
Comments