Vivo Xplay7 reportedly to be the first smartphone to feature 10GB of RAM

Jan 31, 2018

8:09 AM EST

5 comments

Vivo's upcoming Xplay 7 smartphone

Since mid-2017, an increasing number of Android smartphone manufacturers have opted to include 8GB of RAM in their smartphones.

However, Vivo, a Chinese smartphone company, reportedly plans to kick things up a notch.

Alleged images of one of Vivo’s recent presentations were uploaded to Chinese social network Weibo. Included in the presentation were two images of the company’s upcoming Xplay 7 smartphone. According to the slides, the device will feature 10GB of RAM.

Vivo Xplay7 presentation

In addition to being the first OEM to cram 10GB of RAM into a smartphone, Vivo will power its Xplay7 with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 processor. The phone is also tipped to support an 18:9 aspect ratio with very minimal bezels, though display size is unknown. Camera-wise, the smartphone is rumoured to feature dual front and rear shooters, and between 256GB and 512GB of internal storage.

Moreover, the Xplay7 will utilize an in-display fingerprint sensor found in Vivo’s X20 Plus, along with functionality the company calls ‘Face ID 2.0.’

Vivo Xplay7 presentation 2

Smartphones like the Razer Phone and OnePlus 5T feature 8GB of RAM. However, they only typically use all 8GB when running a resource intensive game or app.

The pricing and the availability of the Vivo Xplay7 is currently unclear. Nevertheless, Vivo does not officially sell its smartphones in Canada. This means that those interested will have to turn to Amazon.ca’s third party sellers if they want to get their hands on the phone.

Either way, 10GB of RAM is definitely overkill.

Source: Android Central

Comments

  • KiwiBri

    might as well throw in a 8k display in there and be done with it.. lol.
    10GB ram?? thats more than my laptop . What does it do, keep all apps in RAM????

    • Bruce Wayne

      Not at the same frequency. So no, it’s not more powerful than your laptop, if it’s say a year old.

  • Jason

    Ok but what uses anything more than 1gb of ram

    • Brad Fortin

      Some games, photo and video editing, number crunching. Even Facebook and Chrome can use more than 1 GB of RAM under the right circumstances.

  • Daniel Szilagyi

    Unless things take advantage of the extra RAM it’ll be wasted, i mean i guess it’s great to see even more RAM in a phone but even with multi-tasking apps can only stay in memory so long, i would assume it would affect battery life