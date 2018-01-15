News
PREVIOUS

Unlocked Razer Phone now available from Amazon Canada

Jan 15, 2018

4:05 PM EST

5 comments

Razer Phone

Amazon Canada is now directly selling the unlocked Razer Phone in Canada for $877 CAD.

Meanwhile, third-party retailers are listing the device at various other prices and Razer is selling the smartphone through its own website, Razer.com, for $899.

It’s likely that Razer Phones purchased through Amazon include manufacturer’s warranty, though we’ve reached out Amazon to confirm. It’s also worth noting that Amazon.ca does offer a 30-day return policy.

The Razer Phone is the first smartphone to feature a 120Hz UltraMotion display. This means the screen looks smooth when playing specific supported titles, as well as when performing day-to-day tasks (you can find a full list of games here). The 120Hz refresh rate also reduces the blur commonly found in mobile displays and removes ghosting.

Further, the Razer Phone features a 5.7-inch IGZO IPS LCD display with a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The phone features a large upper bezel that hosts the device’s duo front-facing Dolby Sound certified THX speakers that feature 24-bit DAC. The Razer Phone is also the first device to stream both HDR10 and Dolby Surround sound through the Netflix app.

Moreover, the device utilizes 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset and 64GB of expandable memory. Additionally, the Razer Phone features USB-C connectivity, a 4,000mAh battery and lacks a headphone jack.

MobileSyrup has confirmed the device will not be sold through any Canadian carriers.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments

  • john smith

    pass. almost got it till i saw poor camera results

  • fidorulz

    Stop doing this Mobilesyrup. Its not amazon selling the device just a 3rd party using amazon to sell the phone. That’s why it says Ships from and sold by Swiftronics Canada.

    • JP

      And if you had bothered to check who else was selling it, you could see Amazon actually is selling the phone directly.

    • fidorulz

      That’s fine but the link posted in the article goes to some 3rd party seller. If your going to post an article like this the sources and links need to be correct. I have seen mobile syrup post many articles on Amazon selling products but they never link to actual Amazon selling the product. They always link to 3rd party sellers

    • JP

      It’s not MobileSyrup’s fault that Amazon’s page defaults to the lowest priced seller, there is only one product page for the item.