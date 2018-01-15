Unlocked Razer Phone now available from Amazon Canada

Amazon Canada is now directly selling the unlocked Razer Phone in Canada for $877 CAD.
Meanwhile, third-party retailers are listing the device at various other prices and Razer is selling the smartphone through its own website, Razer.com, for $899.
It’s likely that Razer Phones purchased through Amazon include manufacturer’s warranty, though we’ve reached out Amazon to confirm. It’s also worth noting that Amazon.ca does offer a 30-day return policy.
The Razer Phone is the first smartphone to feature a 120Hz UltraMotion display. This means the screen looks smooth when playing specific supported titles, as well as when performing day-to-day tasks (you can find a full list of games here). The 120Hz refresh rate also reduces the blur commonly found in mobile displays and removes ghosting.
Further, the Razer Phone features a 5.7-inch IGZO IPS LCD display with a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The phone features a large upper bezel that hosts the device’s duo front-facing Dolby Sound certified THX speakers that feature 24-bit DAC. The Razer Phone is also the first device to stream both HDR10 and Dolby Surround sound through the Netflix app.
Moreover, the device utilizes 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 chipset and 64GB of expandable memory. Additionally, the Razer Phone features USB-C connectivity, a 4,000mAh battery and lacks a headphone jack.
MobileSyrup has confirmed the device will not be sold through any Canadian carriers.
