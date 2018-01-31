News
Essential Phone to skip Android 8.0 due to ‘stability issues’

The decision will delay the public rollout of Android Oreo to the Essential Phone by "a couple of weeks"

Jan 31, 2018

8:47 AM EST

11 comments

On Wednesday, Essential announced that it will not release an non-beta Android 8.0 Oreo update to the Essential Phone.

The smartphone OEM, founded by Android creator Andy Rubin, said it will instead skip straight to Android 8.1, the latest major release of Google’s mobile operating system.

The company made the decision to skip Oreo 8.0 after discovering several unspecified stability issues.

“Through your testing and feedback, we discovered several stability issues in Oreo 8.0 that we believe will be addressed in Oreo 8.1,” said the company through a statement issued on Twitter on January 30th, 2018.

Due to the decision, Essential will have to delay the public rollout of Oreo to the Essential Phone by “a couple of weeks.”

“We’re just as eager to release Oreo as you are to receive it, and we’re confident these extra couple weeks will help ensure that you’re delighted with Oreo on your Essential Phone,” said the company.

While a delay is never welcome news, the one major upside here is that the company previously promised it would address the Essential Phone’s touch latency issues at the same time it planned to push Android 8.1 to the device.

Telus recently reduced the price of the Essential Phone. The high-end Android smartphone is currently $460 outright through the carrier and its Koodo flanker brand.

Source: Essential

Comments

  • h2oflyer

    Just go a core service minor reliability update last night…..will gladly wait for OTA final 8.1

  • Jon Duke

    Weird. I’m running Oreo beta 3 and I have no issues.

  • Shawn Kent

    If this phone had an amoled display it would be a must buy

    • Anton.

      That’s preference.
      For me amoled is a disadvantage.

    • Shawn Kent

      Then I guess you find yourself with a dwindling selection of flagships to choose from, Sony and htc are the only ones that come to mind

    • h2oflyer

      Why Amoled ? The Essential screen is just as good and beats any Amoled phone on battery.

    • Shawn Kent

      I love the saturation of colour found on Samsung phones. while lcd phones look great on there own when placed beside an amoled I find they look inferior

    • h2oflyer

      Never heard of Huawei ?

    • Shawn Kent

      I’ve seen them online but never in person do you recommend them?

    • h2oflyer

      I went from a S7 to the Huawei P10+ and never looked back. Better camera and fantastic battery.

      I then changed to the Essential for a smaller form factor and quality build. Camera is about the same as my old S7. Screen is super crisp and bright. Battery is better than the P10+.

    • EndangeredTechman

      I wouldn’t buy this phone but LCD is better in my opinion. Beats out amoled in power consumption for web browsing. Higher “real” resolution. Less eye strain from subpixel dithering. Better durability. Cheaper.