Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition coming to Android and iOS next week

Square Enix has confirmed that it will release Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition on Android and iOS on February 9th. The news comes by way of a Square Enix Japan report, as translated by gaming website Siliconera.
As the name suggests, Pocket Edition is a mobile version of Final Fantasy XV, the hit JRPG that released on PS4 and Xbox One in November 2016 and is set for a PC release in March.
With a new cartoonish art style, Pocket Edition will allow players to go through key levels from the main game, all featuring the same enemies, combat system, dialogue and voice-over.
Pocket Edition will be available to download for free, with the full experience costing $19.99 USD (roughly $24.64 CAD). Square has yet to confirm Canadian pricing.
It’s worth noting that Pocket Edition was originally slated for release by the end of 2017, although there was no word from Square on a concrete release until now.
MobileSyrup will be reviewing Pocket Edition when it comes out, so stay tuned to the site for more in the coming weeks.
