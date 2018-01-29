A group of more than 25 organizations including Bell, Rogers, Quebecor and the CBC, have come together to urge Canada’s telecom regulator to create an anti-piracy website blocking system.
The coalition, called FairPlay Canada, is proposing that the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) establish an independent agency called the Independent Piracy Review Agency (IPRA), which would identify websites “blatantly engaged” in content theft.
According to FairPlay Canada’s suggestion, the CRTC would then require telecoms to “take measures to prevent such sites from reaching Canadians” — in other words, blocking those sites from the public.
The coalition proposes that the IPRA and CRTC process would be subject to oversight by the Federal Court of Appeal (FCA).
FairPlay Canada says the aim of this new tool is to save “the jobs of hundreds of thousands of Canadians who work in the creative sector,” who are at risk as a result of increasing online piracy. Critics are already denouncing the initiative on the basis of its potential harm to Canadian net neutrality.
Commenting on an earlier draft of a proposal document that surfaced via Canadaland, University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist expressed criticism of the coalition’s efforts.
In a subsequent comment emailed to MobileSyrup following the filing of the official application, Geist reiterated his qualms, stating that the lack of court review prior to issuing a block order is “enormously problematic and raises serious due process concerns.”
Geist also stated that there’s a “real threat that this will gradually expand into demands for blocking of a wide range of other content, which raises obvious Charter of Rights and Freedoms concerns.”
Geist further thinks the proposal is on shaky legal ground, noting that current law only permits blocking in “exceptional circumstances” — and he doesn’t believe this initiative meets that standard.
The proposal mirrors comments delivered by Bell to the Standing Committee On International Trade (CIIT) in September 2017, when the telecom made a push to address these issues in the NAFTA negotiations.
In addition to Bell, Rogers and Quebecor — all of which offer both internet services and media products — other members of the coalition include the CBC, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (partially owned by Rogers and Bell), Corus, Entertainment One, Cineplex and Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA).
“Digital content piracy hurts everyone, those who watch and listen to content from legal sources and those in the creative industry that produce it,” said Randy Lennox, the president of Bell Media, in a January 29th, 2018 press statement.
“Digital rights holders need up-to-date tools to combat piracy where it’s happening, on the Internet, and the process proposed by the coalition will provide just that, fairly, openly and effectively. Bell is pleased to work with our partners across the industry and the CRTC on this important step in ensuring the long-term viability of the Canadian creative sector.”
Rogers echoed the sentiment, with Rick Brace, president of Rogers Media stating:
“We’re all for new ways of watching content, but piracy means that the content creators don’t get paid for their work. We believe this proposal represents a balanced and proven approach that goes after the people who illegally rebroadcast content. Taking action against piracy will ensure we can continue making and broadcasting the programming that Canadians love, while protecting the jobs of the Canadians who create it.”
Update 29/01/18: Updated with comment from Michael Geist.
Source: CNW Via: Globe and Mail
