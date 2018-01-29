News
Bell, Rogers Media among coalition urging CRTC for anti-piracy system

Jan 29, 2018

3:44 PM EST

fairplay canada

A group of more than 25 organizations including Bell, Rogers, Quebecor and the CBC, have come together to urge Canada’s telecom regulator to create an anti-piracy website blocking system.

The coalition, called FairPlay Canada, is proposing that the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) establish an independent agency called the Independent Piracy Review Agency (IPRA), which would identify websites “blatantly engaged” in content theft.

According to FairPlay Canada’s suggestion, the CRTC would then require telecoms to “take measures to prevent such sites from reaching Canadians” — in other words, blocking those sites from the public.

The coalition proposes that the IPRA and CRTC process would be subject to oversight by the Federal Court of Appeal (FCA).

FairPlay Canada says the aim of this new tool is to save “the jobs of hundreds of thousands of Canadians who work in the creative sector,” who are at risk as a result of increasing online piracy. Critics are already denouncing the initiative on the basis of its potential harm to Canadian net neutrality.

Commenting on an earlier draft of a proposal document that surfaced via Canadaland, University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist expressed criticism of the coalition’s efforts.

In a subsequent comment emailed to MobileSyrup following the filing of the official application, Geist reiterated his qualms, stating that the lack of court review prior to issuing a block order is “enormously problematic and raises serious due process concerns.”

Geist also stated that there’s a “real threat that this will gradually expand into demands for blocking of a wide range of other content, which raises obvious Charter of Rights and Freedoms concerns.”

Geist further thinks the proposal is on shaky legal ground, noting that current law only permits blocking in “exceptional circumstances” — and he doesn’t believe this initiative meets that standard.

The proposal mirrors comments delivered by Bell to the Standing Committee On International Trade (CIIT) in September 2017, when the telecom made a push to address these issues in the NAFTA negotiations.

In addition to Bell, Rogers and Quebecor — all of which offer both internet services and media products — other members of the coalition include the CBC, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (partially owned by Rogers and Bell), Corus, Entertainment One, Cineplex and Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA).

“Digital content piracy hurts everyone, those who watch and listen to content from legal sources and those in the creative industry that produce it,” said Randy Lennox, the president of Bell Media, in a January 29th, 2018 press statement.

“Digital rights holders need up-to-date tools to combat piracy where it’s happening, on the Internet, and the process proposed by the coalition will provide just that, fairly, openly and effectively. Bell is pleased to work with our partners across the industry and the CRTC on this important step in ensuring the long-term viability of the Canadian creative sector.”

Rogers echoed the sentiment, with Rick Brace, president of Rogers Media stating:

“We’re all for new ways of watching content, but piracy means that the content creators don’t get paid for their work. We believe this proposal represents a balanced and proven approach that goes after the people who illegally rebroadcast content. Taking action against piracy will ensure we can continue making and broadcasting the programming that Canadians love, while protecting the jobs of the Canadians who create it.”

Update 29/01/18: Updated with comment from Michael Geist.

Source: CNW Via: Globe and Mail

Comments

  • It’s Me

    The Great Wall of Canada.

    These geniuses never clue in.

    • Razvan Zamfir

      Gotta justify lack of super profits to shareholders.
      EDIT: pirating has been the goto scapegoat for decades now.

  • Ricky Bobby

    I’d rather fix the root cause of the issue. CRTC isn’t doing enough to make content more affordable to Canadians.

    My heart goes out to Cineplex especially with the competition they have to deal with. I’d say more but I have to buy a loaf of bread in Loblaws

  • mastjaso

    F**k
    you Bell, Rogers, MLSE, and every other greedy corporation that supports
    this. A few lost dollars here and there is not worth creating a free
    speech muzzling, and net – neutrality ruining system.

    If you want
    to prevent piracy, then deliver your shows and content better than a
    pirate can. If everything was on Netflix people would pay a lot more and
    wouldn’t pirate. It’s your s****y ad filled tv boxes, and divisive
    walled gardens and exclusive licensing that force people to pirate in
    the first place.

    Don’t ruin out internet because you can’t figure out how to make a product people want.

  • MoYeung

    Confess to internet filtering/censorship?

  • Tyler Hardeman

    I don’t pirate things on the internet, and I still think this is a bad idea and a hard no.

  • I’m all for a coalition to fight and argue against piracy, but not at the expense of flat out censorship, which is what this coalition will supposedly do.

    Like any other place, go after the service, not the users. Fight to get piracy sites taken down, not to censor users and turn Canadian internet into something like what you’d get in China or North Korea.

    On the flipside of that, there’s always VPNs, paid and otherwise. With such asinine policies being put forward by the ISPs (and others), might be a good time to invest in one.

  • Razvan Zamfir

    Good laugh for end of work day, thank you Bell, Rogers et al.

    Basically, what they are saying is: we can increase revenues if people have no choice, but to watch our poorly implemented Crave TV (and such), but we can’t legally do anything about it even if we see people connecting to pirating sites.

    The problem: difficult access (think poor interface), price gauging and lack of availability.

    The reason Bell, Rogers and Videotron are bundled with the rest is because they have their own streaming services they want to maximize profits on. And while I can sympathize with some artists, most often than not some pirated song could increase visibility.

    In any case, it’s been proven since ages ago that quality content won’t lose due to pirating, but due to draconian publishing rules.

    Lastly, those “hardcore” pirates can simply use a VPN service to go around this. So at the end of the day, this “solution” will just allow for easy censoring of whatever site they find offensive.

    • John Lofwire

      completely agreed.

      IF they would start to include them at a fair price or put those show on already existing channel ( non premium one you can choose in your 10 to 40 channel choice ) its would easily stop piracy.

      A good example is the new startrek show.
      in Quebec its come out same time as in the USA on Z tele so i dont need to download or stream them and i dont need to take a premium 10$ package for 1 channel.

  • Jason

    Ok so they would have the block the internet. Torrents of course blocked but also block Youtube because that has full episodes of whatever, better block Facebook because you can share illegal links, oh and better block Google because that’s how you can find that stuff.

    Also fun fact, the Youtube video has comments disabled