TekSavvy launches GigaSpeed Internet Service in Quebec

TekSavvy Solutions has announced that its GigaSpeed Internet Service is now available to residential customers in select markets throughout Quebec.
For $139.95 per month, plus the cost of a modem, GigaSpeed customers will be offered download speeds of up to 940 Mbps, as well as upload speeds of up to 50 Mbps.
“We’re very excited to be able to offer customers in Quebec the services that they demand,” said TekSavvy CEO Marc Gaudrault in a press statement. “We hope that TekSavvy can make more announcements around offering higher speed services to customers throughout Canada in the coming months. We know it’s what our customers want, and we know that they want it at a fair price. It’s our commitment to work towards making that happen.”
TekSavvy is Canada’s largest independent telecom company, serving over 250,000 customers across the country.
Image credit: TekSavvy
Source: Canada Newswire
Comments