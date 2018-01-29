Apple’s lip-syncing Animoji ad is surprisingly charming

Apple’s Animoji are one of the best things about the iPhone X.
That’s not a statement I think I ever thought I’d be making leading into the pricey 10th anniversary iPhone’s release a few months ago, but here we are.
At the 2018 Grammys, Apple showed off two new iPhone X ads that highlighted the smartphone’s clever Face ID technology.
The first ad, called ‘Amigos,’ features Apple’s dog and poop Animoji singing to ‘Stir Fry’ by hip-hop group Migos. A carrot, broccoli and cucumber emoji also make cameo appearances in the video, though they unfortunately aren’t Animoji, ruining my dreams of becoming a digitized piece of broccoli.
The other ad features Childish Gambino’s ‘Redbone,’ sung by an Alien emoji (the best animoji, in my opinion). The ad features unicorn backup singers and a cat, panda, robot and unicorn emoji.
Though Apple hasn’t promoted Animoji for their karaoke functionality, at least not until now, when the feature first launched alongside the iPhone X, Apple’s clever and cute animated creatures quickly became viral sensations.
Here’s hoping Apple soon brings Animoji to more apps than just iMessage. Not including Animoji in iMovie, which would effectively give Apple users an easy way to create their own karaoke videos without complicated work arounds, seems like a missed opportunity on the tech giant’s part.
Sure Animoji are silly, but like most examples of great tech, they manage to democratize a simple, but entertaining concept in a way everyone is capable of appreciating.
