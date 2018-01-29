BMO redesigns iOS banking app to add 3D touch and iPhone X support

BMO’s Mobile Banking app for iOS has reached version 5.0, bringing with it a slew of new quality-of-life features.
The UI has been greatly simplified, with 3D touch being integrated on supported devices to offer users quick access to account previews and other details.
Screen support for the iPhone X has also been added, along with the ability to set up Apple Pay for all BMO cards. Among the miscellaneous changes are streamlined eTransfer and bill payment options. Additionally, the ability to access eStatements and BMO credit card rewards have been added for users regardless of location.
Conspicuously absent is a mobile cheque deposit function, which BMO patrons have been pining for ever since the bank mentioned that it was ‘evaluating’ whether or not the feature was worth adding.
You can download the new-and-improved BMO Mobile Banking app on iTunes.
Source: iPhone in Canada
