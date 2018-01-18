Xiaomi will likely reveal the Mi 7 at Mobile World Congress

Xiaomi might unveil the company’s next flagship smartphone, the Mi 7, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) this February.
First spotted by Android Central, the official Mobile World Congress page now lists Xiaomi as an exhibitor. Previous rumours indicate Xiaomi will reveal the device during Q1 2018, leading many to believe the device will make its first appearance at MWC.
Last year the company chose to not participate in the conference and announced the Xiaomi Mi 6 the following month in April. However, the year before, Xiaomi unveiled the Mi 5 at the conference. This means it’s likely that the Chinese manufacturer is returning to an older mobile launch schedule.
The Xiaomi Mi 7 is pitted against Samsung’s Galaxy S9 in the contest to be the first smartphone powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset. The company announced this past December that its next flagship will feature the upcoming high-end processor.
Rumours indicate the Mi 7 will include a 6-inch Samsung-supplied display with an 18:9 aspect ratio, as well as Xiaomi’s own facial recognition technology and Qi wireless charging.
Unfortunately, like other Xiaomi devices the Mi 7 likely won’t officially make its way to Canada. It is, however, possible to purchase the device from Amazon.ca through a third-party seller.
That said, the fact that the Mi 7 will likely be one of the first devices to feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 chipset, will make it a much sought after smartphone.
Source: Android Central
Comments