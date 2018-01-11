News
PREVIOUS|

Uber will not expand into Winnipeg due to disagreement over insurance structure

The company believes proposed rates are “detrimental" to Manitoba ridesharing drivers

Jan 11, 2018

6:23 PM EST

1 comments

Manitoba header

An Uber spokesperson has confirmed that the American ridesharing giant will not expand its services into Winnipeg, Manitoba, due to a disagreement over the province’s proposed insurance plan structure for rideshare operators.

“Based on the deficiencies in the [Manitoba Public Insurance] proposed product versus the type of insurance that is available to ridesharing companies in cities across North America, Uber will, unfortunately, be unable to consider expansion of services to Winnipeg on March 1st, 2018,” an Uber spokesperson told MobileSyrup via email.

According to a story from BNN, Manitoba Public Insurance [MPI] — the Crown corporation tasked with providing auto insurance to residents of Manitoba — proposed four different insurance rate options that would cause Uber drivers to pay five percent “above their all-purpose coverage.”

“In the absence of a commercial, blanket policy designed to cover all drivers during ridesharing activity, Uber will find it difficult from a risk and compliance perspective to do business in Manitoba,” said the same Uber spokesperson. “We feel that this will be detrimental to the citizens of Manitoba who are seeking efficient, safe transportation.”

Manitoba’s provincial government passed legislation legalizing ride-sharing services on November 17th, 2017. The new rules will come into effect on March 1st, 2018.

Source: BNN

Related Articles

News

Jan 8, 2018

3:11 PM EST

Uber to present arguments for legal ride-sharing in B.C.

News

Sep 8, 2016

12:45 PM EST

Uber will continue to operate in Quebec after agreeing to pilot new regulations

News

Oct 23, 2017

10:19 AM EST

Rogers announces LTE-A service in Manitoba

Business

Jan 9, 2018

9:07 PM EST

Manitoba to receive $83.9 million in high-speed internet funding

Comments

  • CoryB

    First, it is important to note that by proivncl law Manitoba is a sole source vehcile insurance market. Every vehicle legally operating within Maniotba needs insurance through MPI.

    The other pieces missing here is the rate proposed for Uber, Lyft and similar is significantly discounted from.other ride for hire operators (ie taxis). The other piece is the proposed rates are sent to an independent body for review and approval. It is possible due to giving Uber preferential treatment over taxis could see the rates rejected.

    The final piece to keep in mind is drivers working for hire need to have a commerical driver’s license which is different than the private use license most people hold. This is actually an international standard that Uber has not been respecting.