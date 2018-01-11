During the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show, Samsung Electronics showed off a new, signature curved monitor. The CJ791 is a 34-inch, 178-degree curved display monitor that uses Intel’s Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.
Due to its Thunderbolt 3 connection, the CJ791 runs at a processing speed of up to 40Gbps, which Samsung claims is four times faster than other USB alternatives.
As for image quality, the CJ791 offers 3,440 x 1,440 pixel UltraWide QHD resolution with a 21:9 aspect ratio. Moreover, Samsung claims the precise colour reflection across a 125 percent sRGB spectrum, “with deeper blacks, brighter whites and pristine shades.”
CJ791 also comes with gamer-friendly features, such as dynamic gamma setting to adjust the colours to be more true-to-life. Additionally Samsung promises a four milliseconds response time for better transitions, which results in a batter experience with many games, especially multiplayer titles.
“The CJ791 aligns Thunderbolt 3 connectivity with our best-in-class curvature and QLED picture quality to captivate and engage users, while also promoting improved organization and productivity…” said Seog-gi Kim, executive vice president of visual display business at Samsung Electronics.
We’ve reached out to Samsung Canada for pricing and availability.
Source: Samsung
Comments