Anthony Lacavera announces Globalive Technology Partners with a focus on Blockchain

Anthony Lacavera, founder of Globalive Capital and Wind Mobile, announced the launch of Globalive Technology Partners, which will support companies working with blockchain.
Lacavera will act as chairman and CEO. Functioning as an operating and investment vehicle, GTP will form partnerships with companies across a variety of sectors who are working with blockchain and machine intelligence to stay ahead in their industries. GTP is looking for companies developing software and hardware technology stacks that blockchain can operate within to either improve the performance of existing operations or create entirely new commercial opportunities and business models.
The company is currently raising an initial round of $10 million in seed financing, and anticipates a public offering in mid-2018.
“Blockchain investment is currently being driven by the price of bitcoin, when it should be driven by its potential to create significant value with real-world applications. We need to think differently about blockchain and its ability to change how we discover, valuate and transfer anything,” said Lacavera. “We are focused on being the first to commercialize blockchain technology across a variety of industries most susceptible to disintermediation – cutting out the middleman.”
GTP secured its first commercial partnership with VIDL News, which will launch in summer 2018 and use automated analytics to track and verify the accuracy of breaking news monitored from data feeds, social media, and trusted journalism sources before distributing it through push notifications. GTP will provide VIDL with the software required to apply blockchain to its news solution. VIDL will also enable the creation of original content with select media partners.
“Blockchain technology gives us the power to operate freely and catalog events on a secure distributed network where history cannot be altered or manipulated and preserved for all time,” said Greg D’Alba, co-founder of VIDL.
Source: Globalive
This story was originally published on BetaKit.
