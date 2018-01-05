News
PREVIOUS

Apple confirms all Macs and iOS devices are affected by CPU vulnerabilities

The company has released patches for iOS 11.2, macOS 10.13.2 and tvOS 11.2

Jan 5, 2018

10:24 AM EST

2 comments

Apple

It was already widely suspected that almost every single Intel, AMD and ARM device released within the past few years could be exploited by devastating CPU vulnerabilities, and Apple has now confirmed that its devices are also at risk.

In a January 4th, 2018 statement, the Cupertino computing giant confirmed that all Mac and iOS devices are affected by the Meltdown and Spectre CPU security risks, “but there are no known exploits impacting customers at this time.”

While the Apple Watch’s instruction set architecture is ARM-based, its S-series chips are manufactured by Apple. As a result, Apple’s smartwatch is not affected by Meltdown.

Apple plans on releasing an update to protect Safari against Spectre “in the coming days.”

Additionally, the company said it has released updates to patch iOS 11.2, macOS 10.13.2 and tvOS 11.2 to protect against Meltdown.

The Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities were officially revealed a few days ago, and are issues that take advantage of a CPU feature known as ‘speculative execution.’

Speculative execution allows modern CPUs to perform multiple tasks at once by operating on those tasks in different orders than they were inputted. It effectively means that the CPU can act by predicting which path of actions to take before those actions are taken.

The Meltdown and Spectre exploits take advantage of speculative execution by accessing ‘privileged’ memory from a less-privileged source.

In its statement, Apple said that Meltdown “has the most potential to be exploited.”

In contrast, the two Spectre exploits “revealed that while they are extremely difficult to exploit…they can be potentially exploited in JavaScript running in a web browser.”

MobileSyrup has reached out to Apple for comment, and this story will be updated with a response.

Related Articles

News

Jan 2, 2018

3:09 PM EST

Vancouver-based Buddybuild joins Apple’s internal engineering group

News

Jan 4, 2018

4:36 PM EST

Apple sets App Store record with $300 million in purchases on New Year’s Day

News

Aug 11, 2017

11:07 AM EST

Best Buy Canada discounts Apple products for back to school

News

Jan 2, 2018

10:45 AM EST

Apple will replace the battery in your iPhone 6 or later regardless of diagnostic test results

Comments

  • ciderrules

    What I want to know is why aren’t we seeing anything official from Samsung or the other Android manufacturers about how they’re going to get updates out to all the affected devices?

    Probably because most of them can’t (or won’t) update older devices and are just hoping this storm blows over and nobody notices they’re not addressing the issue.

    • Marshall Davidson

      What do you care? You’re an Apple fanboy who has little invested in the Android ecosystem by all accounts so it just seems you’re here to troll a bit more EH? smh