Samsung’s experimental C-Lab projects include portable private speaker, accessibility gadgets

Each year leading into CES — and sometimes Mobile World Congress — Samsung shows off a variety of experimental projects developed by the company’s C-Lab team.
This year’s highlights include a portable directional speaker called the S-Ray. The goal of the device is to make direction audio portable, allowing users to listen to audio anywhere without the discomfort of headphones. It’s unclear how effective Samsung’s S-Ray speaker is at ensuring those around you are not subjected to your music, but the concept certainly sounds compelling at the outset.
The other two projects Samsung is highlighting are health and accessibility related. For example, Relumino smart glasses turn Samsung’s Gear VR into a visual aid that translates video from a built-in camera into what the company describes as easier-to-see pictures, in the phone’s display — which sits inside the headset.
The image is capable of featuring inverted colours, increased clarity and blind spots can even be completely eliminated or reduce. Samsung says the device’s overarching goal is to help those with poor eyesight feel more comfortable moving around in their environment.
GoBreath, the final device Samsung showed off, operates as a recovery device for those suffering from lung damage or complications related to anesthesia. The breathing device and its accompanying app aim to teach the user difficult breathing techniques. The app also tracks user results and uploads them to the cloud for easy doctor access.
As with all of Samsung’s C-Lab projects, there’s no guarantee any of these devices will actually ship as consumer products. Still, unlike past years, many of Samsung’s experimental tech gadget offerings seem like they could be very useful.
Source: Samsung
Comments