Former Shaw Communications CEO Jim Shaw dies at 60

Jim Shaw, the vice chairman of Shaw Communications and the company’s second CEO, passed away at the age of 60, following a brief illness.
Shaw’s passing was announced in a January 3rd, 2018 media release.
“As a family, our hearts are heavy with sadness,” said Brad Shaw, the company’s current CEO, in the same January release. “I have not only lost a brother, but a great friend and mentor. Our lives will not be as complete without hearing Jim’s laughter or getting the benefit of his counsel of his insight.”
Shaw first joined his family’s company in 1982 as a construction worker and cable installer. He was promoted to vice president of operations in 1987, president in 1995 and to the position of CEO in 1998. Shaw served as the company’s second CEO until 2010.
“Jim’s countless contributions to our company are integral to Shaw’s long-term strength and growth as a Canadian industry leader,” said Brad Shaw, in the same release. “As an operator, a deal maker and a strategist, Jim continued building the foundation started by our father, JR, to create a Canadian business leader and household brand across western Canada.”
Source: Shaw Communications
