News
PREVIOUS|

Face Unlock is coming soon to the OnePlus 5

Dec 28, 2017

5:36 PM EST

2 comments

OnePlus in hand

The OnePlus 5T’s Face Unlock feature is coming to the OnePlus through an upcoming Open Beta build.

OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei published a post to the company’s community forums, stating that a significant number of “calls to bring Face Unlock to other OnePlus devices” instigated the decision.

Pei says the feature’s arrival in a future Open Beta build is an “early test run.”

“We’ll work out any remaining kinks and take time to work through your feedback,” writes Pei. “Then we will release Face Unlock to OnePlus 5 users worldwide in an Official Release build.”

In the post, Pei also asks OnePlus 3 and 3T users whether they’d like Face Unlock — with response already coming in strongly in favour of the new feature from 3 and 3T users.

In our review of the OnePlus 5T, senior editor Igor Bonifacic reported that Face Unlock was fast and accurate, despite not being as secure and technologically sophisticated as the iPhone X’s Face ID solution — since OnePlus hasn’t added any additional sensors to the front of the 5T to facilitate more comprehensive facial recognition.

Source: OnePlus

Related Articles

Features

Nov 13, 2017

9:01 AM EST

Here are six high-end smartphone alternatives to the Google Pixel 2 XL

News

Dec 4, 2017

8:47 AM EST

OnePlus unveils Star Wars-themed 5T smartphone

News

Nov 27, 2017

10:16 AM EST

OnePlus 5 receives Android 8.0 Oreo Open Beta build

Resources

Nov 16, 2017

9:36 AM EST

Here’s how to watch the OnePlus 5 reveal event

Comments

  • Elky64

    Pretty impressed with the OnePlus 5/T line-up and what they offer for their price points. If hadn’t already purchased a new phone would have liked giving one a go.

  • canucks4life

    Looking forward to it…updated official Android 8.0 release Christmas eve which was a nice surprise considering it was only in like Beta 2.