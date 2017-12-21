News
Freedom Mobile officially retires the Freedom Bear

Dec 21, 2017

2:37 PM EST

37 comments

Some days it’s a bear market, and some days it’s not.

Today, we bring you news that Freedom Mobile has officially retired its mascot, Freddy the Freedom Bear.

The Canadian telecom’s furry friend experienced a short life representing the company. Originally created to help rebrand the carrier from Wind Mobile to Freedom Mobile in November 2016, Freddy started his life as a happy-go-lucky beacon of hope for Canadians looking for a reprieve from high wireless fees.

In a statement to MobileSyrup, a Freedom Mobile representative confirmed that “Freddy the Freedom bear was a character created to support these messages and to support our LTE network rollout through a creative, fun and eye-catching campaign that was designed to run for a fixed period of time.”

There was no indication from Freedom as to the exact date of Freddy’s retirement, or if he was set free in the forest like Zellers’ Zeddy bear.

Recently, Freedom shifted its focus to highlight specific plan offerings, such as its Big Gig data plans, in bold fonts and vibrant colours, sans teddy bear.

Comments

  • Marshall Davidson

    About bloody time. Easily the creepiest mascot out there

  • Zaptor99

    I suggest they change the company name as well, freedom is just not catchy enough

    • Jérémy Letendre-Côté

      How about Shaw Mobile?

    • Si2k78

      Yes. Shaw would be better. But there are aspects of freedom I’m sure Shaw does not want assossicates with the Shaw brand.

    • Zaptor99

      Makes sense, but the Shaw name is a bit evily like bell Rogers etc.

    • DONALDainamaito TRUMPetto

      Back in September, MS had an article about this and mention Shaw has registered “Shaw Mobile,” “Shaw Mobility,” and “Shaw Wireless” with the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO). They wouldn’t registered that without a reason, I think when the time is right, they will make Freedom the flanker brand and have Shaw (something) as the main brand.

    • Rattrap

      Freedom 55 is pretty catchy.

    • Zaptor99

      $55 for unlimited LTE and county wide coverage. Sounds good 🙂

    • Supa_Fly

      That is ONLY if you actually GET LTE working!
      iPhone was just supported this month: Finally MMS works, I should get LTE in Toronto – yet I don’t except for a 100m sq in Scarborough in which the data doesn’t work iPhone 7 is supported.

      First before any new expansion:
      FIX the damn SMS sending and receiving issue!! for 9mths it’s STILL garbage!
      (I’ve already troubleshooted the hell out of it)
      LTE should be across the entire Toronto/GTA Area else why the hell is Wind, ahem Freedom Mobile still in business for?!

      If it wasn’t for the exhorbitant ridiculous Data or voice plans with minimal data from the big 3 I’d not be with Freedom Mobile suffering.

  • Tim3Tripp3r

    I’m so sad said no one ever. Last I heard, Freddy & Zeddy were seen going into the woods to set up a legal grow op ¯_(ツ)_/¯

  • Igor Bonifacic

    They may take our bear, but they will never have our freedom.

  • Dan man

    I think eventually they would rename it to shaw mobile but not until the network becomes more reliable. Getting rid of the bear is probably a good idea, it was childish and creepy. I don’t think they want freedom mobile to be some kiddie brand.

    • basesloadedwalk

      Or Freedom mobile will remain as Shaw’s flanker brand, like Koodo is to Telus, and Fido is to Rogers, and shaw will release their main brand as Shaw Mobile.

    • Sighmonsez

      And have Freedom roam free on Shaw network.

  • basesloadedwalk

    Freddy the bear had allegations of sexual harassment, and like everyone else, lost his job before the facts came out.

  • Anonymous Agent

    Freedom Mobile is such a joke. How many years has this company been in business and they still only have the small zone service. You’d think by now they would have expanded the coverage to make the zones way larger and more cities and towns by now. It’s been like over a decade now since they’ve been in business why are they so slow at expanding the network. Don’t they already have over 1 million subscribers by now and you’d think they’ll start running out of any new customers signing up if they just continue with the same small zones. But now after a decade in business you’d think they would have expanded the network to include an entire province by now in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan. Manitoba. Or at least Ontario province entirely first as Ontario has the largest population for Canada. If they want to grow they need to expand to include an entire province of service. Didn’t take Rogers or Bell over a decade to include province wide service.

    • Nick_Abby

      it’s a little more complicated than that, Freedom has only been operating under that name for a few years, before that it was WIND mobile and WIND, while it has been operating for 8 years was not owned by the same company throughout all those years. You had people who were looking to invest and found a market that was too hard to move forward in so they didn’t invest in more infrastructure as they were looking to sell not expand. Shaw has come in now (west coast company) and bought WIND mobile, changed the name to freedom, updated their current towers to current competitive technology (LTE) and is expanding their phone options and shaking up pricing in a stale market. the Next 5 years are going to be very interesting in the cell phone market.. have patience as big changes do not happen overnight.

    • Si2k78

      Can’t happen soon enough. I’m banking on the 700mhz spectrum they just purchased to be a game changer in terms of strength of their signal and reliability of their service.

    • Zee

      No carrier, not even Rogers, Bell or Telus, have province wide coverage.

    • Anonymous Agent

      Yes they do. Look at their coverage maps lmao lol. Rogers and Bell have the largest networks. Telus mainly roams on Bells Network outside of city zones.

    • Zee

      Drive from Vancouver to Calgary on TC-1 Highway (which is a very frequented route) and you will get coverage in patches. There are large parts where there are no signals from any of the Big 3.

    • Marshall Davidson

      That isn’t really the case anymore like it may have been a decade ago. There is widespread coverage with the only exception being some of the higher mountain passes and even Rogers Pass has coverage now. Face it. Freedom sucks azz and really doesn’t give their customers ‘freedom’ at all.

    • Bill___A

      The coverage on that route has improved massively over the years – it isn’t perfect yet, but it has improved big time. I do wish they would just bite the bullet and finish it, but it isnt that spotty anymore. I just drove between Charlottesville and Lynchburg Virginia, and it was quite spotty, not nearly as rugged as the route to the west coast.

    • David Gregory

      Drive through Newfoundland with Rogers. See how far outside st. John’s you get before you’re out of range

    • Anonymous Agent

      Wouldn’t be surprised with Newfoundland having a population of what 50 Fisher men lmao lol

    • daniel waito

      You are dead wrong. I travel all over Ontario and I know. I used Freedom for a month and had to quickly buy a GPS because I got lost when I couldn’t use their data. Back to Bell where I feel safe.
      Freedom data is spotty even in the GTA.

    • w00

      They needed to fill in the network in urban centres to have reliable coverage for existing customers first.

      That has helped their reputation (I rarely am in an area without coverage these days).

      No point in having spotty coverage in lots of places when one can be a serious competitor in the larger places (where most people actually live, therefore most customers are).

      Seems obvious given a few seconds of thought.

    • Marshall Davidson

      That’s a lot of excuses. Fill the network in urban centres? The fact is that a mobility provider with such spotty coverage isn’t one that a person can rely on if they’re away from an urban area and where cell phone coverage is pretty damn important. Being stranded in a rural area on the side of a highway in freezing weather for example doesn’t lend itself to your argument.
      Sure, Freedom has some good pricing compared to the rivals but you pay for what you get and in this case it ain’t much. I’d rather pay an extra $25-$30/month know that if I need to use my phone outside of Toronto I can do so without worrying about excess roaming charges or unavailability of service.

    • w00

      When stuck outside urban centres, there’s this thing called “roaming” and several providers support it.

      Unless you’re way into the back country, in which case even your gold plated provider isn’t going to have service.

      I pay a paltry $25 / month, rarely find a location I can’t use my phone – rarely. I’m not tied to my phone, I have other things of more importance to me than checking updates or yacking on it.

      If I leave town and head to the hinterlands, I can accept paying 5¢ to 25¢ for roaming when making or receiving calls. It happens a few times per year, so …

      $25 / month, never outside coverage. Makes sense to me.

      YMMV, but from Wind’s point of view, the urban centres are where people are, by definition, and so it’s the focus for their expansion.

    • Marshall Davidson

      I had a friend using their services and we would frequently go on bike trips together whether to Niagara region or towards Kingston and in both locations his phone would revert to roaming which is ridiculous. That isn’t in the back country or that far outside urban centres but to suggest you can only get proper coverage in a major city and everything else requires roaming is pretty pathetic. If youre happy with that quality of service then so be it but I can assure you most are not nor should people have to settle for less to save a few bucks on a cell phone bill.
      Anonymous is correct. More than a decade in business and they still cant provide decent coverage. Smh.

    • Bill___A

      I expect with the new owners, things will change. We’re already seeing big changes. But they have a lot to do.

  • Croc Ography

    Freedom Mobile could just have THE worst branding of any company in North America.

    • basesloadedwalk

      I still think the HEAD ski company takes that honor.

    • Croc Ography

      Sadly I will check this out.

  • beyond

    Noooooo, not Freddy…. 🙁

  • N00bicals

    Don’t tell me, the next mascot will be a blue dogfish.

  • Bill___A

    Was never a fan of the bear, nor the stupid annoying commercials.