Apple now requires App Store games and apps to disclose 'loot box' reward odds

Dec 21, 2017

3:53 PM EST

8 comments

Hearthstone

In a move that will likely be viewed as positive by most across the video game industry, apps in Apple’s App Store are now required to disclose the odds of receiving a reward if they feature a loot box mechanic.

Huge games like Hearthstone, Overwatch and most recently Star Wars Battlefront II, feature loot boxes, with the last game in this list causing a deluge of controversy across the industry. Many perceive the implementation of loot boxes in video games as inherently unfair and compare the practice — which is often accompanied by a pay-to-win mechanic of some sort — to gambling.

EA has taken the brunt of the criticism for the loot box systems featured in Star Wars Battlefront II and Need For Speed: Payback, forcing the developer to rethink its practises to some extent. In the case of Battlefront II, EA opted to completely remove the game’s loot box feature, but only for the time being.

The full section of Apple’s updated App Store Review Guidelines related to the tech giant’s new loot box policy, reads as follows:

    • “Apps offering ‘loot boxes’ or other mechanisms that provide randomized virtual items for purchase must disclose the odds of receiving each type of item to customers prior to purchase.”

What’s still unclear is exactly how and with what language loot box odds will be communicated to players. Given how frequently some of the most popular mobile titles in the App Store feature often randomized pay-to-win mechanics, it’s great to see Apple finally acknowledging that this is an issue in the mobile gaming space.

It will be interesting to see if Google implements similar rules in the Play Store. If no changes are made on Google’s end of the mobile spectrum, it’s likely there will be a rapid rise in multi-platform mobile games that feature different loot box rules across iOS and Android.

Chinese recently instituted new regulations that require games with randomized features to disclose the odds that dictate loot drops.

Prominent examples of mobile games that feature loot boxes include Nintendo’s Fire Emblem Heroes, Cat QuestHearthstone, Clash of Clans, Micro Machines and Dash Quest Heroes.

Source: Apple, Reddit 

Comments

  • basesloadedwalk

    I really can’t stand Apple, but I will give them credit for this move. What should happen next is for Google, Steam, Xbox/Microsoft and Playstation/Sony to follow suit. Sometimes all it takes is one company to get the ball rolling. Also, the purchase of loot boxes should be illegal for minors, so any game that contains them should get an automatic ESRB rating of an “AO” or at the very least an “M”. That alone would hit these greedy game companies hard for including this predatory practice and really make them consider putting them in a game in the first place.

    • Laer

      Thank God! I’ve seen games with lootboxes where prominent twitches/YouTubers have spent $1000+ dollars and not recieved top tier items.

      I am also positive that less reputable gaming houses change the odds on the fly to reflect item sales, game mechanics etc with zero regard for the players.

      This should be a legal requirement as I see addiction becoming a problem in highly micro transaction driven games. Regulation is sorely needed!

    • orangedude

      I agree but only if it actually features pay-to-win (i.e. better weapons or gear, etc). Some games like Overwatch feature loot boxes but only for cosmetic items that have no impact on winning odds (and only affect gameplay in the way of different character voicelines and skins).

      Those cosmetic-only loot boxes are no worse than buying a blind pack of a collectible item in a store (collectors items that are blindly packed and you don’t know which one you’re getting), which can be bought by minors.

      Another option could be to set arbitrary spending limits on loot boxes until a user submits ID verification matching the credit card being used or something like that.

  • canuck07

    Apple, do us a favor: lead by example regarding this whole transparency thing, ahem, the battery.

    • Mr Dog

      They released an entire statement saying why they do it LOL. What more ‘transparency’ do you want?

    • basesloadedwalk

      They released that statement only after the fact a software engineer posted his results that showed what Apple does on Reddit. They were only covering up their tracks at this point.

    • Mr Dog

      Fair enough.

      I guess all companies should post every detail about every single change an update does

  • Zac Monchamp

    What will be interesting is if these companies are making the odds different for free(ad supported) players get when compared to a player who lays out cash to get an advantage. I’ve always been suspicious that they make it so your cash pays out better so you are more likely to spend more.

    I think the more clarity you can provide in this area of risk vs reward, the better. Since take Angry birds as an example, if you choose too, you are plugging cash into basically a VLT machine that you gamble for better digital toys. It really is gambling in a lot of ways and they use the same hooks as casinos to keep you coming back.