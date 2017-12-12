Business
PREVIOUS|

Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne says Ontario ‘has no plans’ to introduce streaming tax

Wynne delivered her remarks at the Confederation of Tomorrow 2.0 conference in Toronto

Dec 12, 2017

12:08 PM EST

11 comments

Netflix app on iPhone

Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne has some words to offer about a potential streaming tax imposed on services like Netflix and Spotify.

Speaking at the Confederation of Tomorrow 2.0 conference in Toronto, Wynne reportedly said that the province “has no plans” to impose a tax on streaming services.

Wynne also said that the the province won’t ask the federal government to impose a tax either.

The premier’s remarks were reported by Steve Paikin, host of The Agenda on TVO, in a December 12th, 2017 tweet.

Wynne’s remarks come almost one week after a number of media organizations — including the CBC — called on Canada’s federal government to enforce a tax on online streaming services like Netflix.

MobileSyrup has reached out to Ontario’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport for comment on both the province’s position on streaming taxes, as well as Wynne’s comments at the Confederation conference.

This story will be updated when we receive a response.

Source: Steve Paikin Twitter

Related Articles

News

Dec 11, 2017

10:51 AM EST

Ontario’s proposed cellphone zombie law has passed its first reading

News

Dec 4, 2017

8:01 AM EST

Huawei extends 5G research partnership with Carleton University

News

Sep 15, 2010

1:21 PM EST

Premier McGuinty: There’s a “right way” to use a cellphone in school

News

Dec 4, 2017

12:42 PM EST

Ontario unable to meet 2020 electric vehicle target, analysts say

Comments

  • danbob333

    Great news for foreign corporations!

    • Marshall Davidson

      No. Its good news for consumers. We pay enough tax as it is.

    • John Lofwire

      Exactly..

      Netflix also not receiving all those free handout canadian broadcaster and producer receive both at Canadian level and provincial level.

    • danbob333

      Then let’s apply the tax to Netflix and reduce the rate.

  • Anonymous Agent

    Great news cause they know they can’t cause Netflix isn’t a Canadian company. Nor has a Canadian office here so they aren’t bound by our tax laws which is probably why Canadian Government realized they can’t do $hit.

  • Ipse

    Elections anyone?

  • John Lofwire

    What very interesting that no one talk about is Netflix do not get any return for making content.

    Its not like canadian broadcaster and movie productions that ALL get big financing from Canada and provincial governement.

    So they are not getting taxed but also dont get free handout.

    Talk about been fair toward canadian producer but fair work in two way…

  • h2oflyer

    Why are we even discussing what Ms Wynne says. It’s all pre-election drivel… she’s getting desperate.

  • AMB_07

    So I’m not an expert on the matter but if a company has absolutely no physical presence in Canada (Netflix) and (as far as I know) doesn’t employ any Canadian then shouldn’t that make sense to NOT impose any tax on them?

    I think this all started because massive corporations like Quebecor have been demanding that.

    • danbob333

      It makes sense if your goal is to drive innovation and business out of Canada.
      The EU and Australia choose to apply the tax even if Netflix is not based there either.

    • AMB_07

      And how does imposing a tax on streaming services drive innovation and business out of Canada?