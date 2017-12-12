Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne says Ontario ‘has no plans’ to introduce streaming tax

Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne has some words to offer about a potential streaming tax imposed on services like Netflix and Spotify.
Speaking at the Confederation of Tomorrow 2.0 conference in Toronto, Wynne reportedly said that the province “has no plans” to impose a tax on streaming services.
Wynne also said that the the province won’t ask the federal government to impose a tax either.
The premier’s remarks were reported by Steve Paikin, host of The Agenda on TVO, in a December 12th, 2017 tweet.
.@Kathleen_Wynne confirms Ontario "has no plans" to introduce a tax on streaming services & isn't asking the federal govt to do it either. #onpoli #cdnpoli #CoT2 pic.twitter.com/xI0cN33KhJ
— Steve Paikin (@spaikin) December 12, 2017
Wynne’s remarks come almost one week after a number of media organizations — including the CBC — called on Canada’s federal government to enforce a tax on online streaming services like Netflix.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Ontario’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport for comment on both the province’s position on streaming taxes, as well as Wynne’s comments at the Confederation conference.
This story will be updated when we receive a response.
Source: Steve Paikin Twitter
Comments