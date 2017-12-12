Android 8.0 Oreo is only installed on 0.5 precent of Android devices

Android’s latest operating system distribution number are in and once again Oreo’s install base shows struggling growth.
On the other hand, Nougat’s install rate is on the rise, while older versions of Google’s mobile operating system continue to decline.
Specifically, only 0.5 percent of Android devices are currently running 8.0, amounting to an increase of just two-tenths of a percentage point since last month’s results. To put this number in perspective, 8.0 isn’t even the latest version of Android given that Google just released 8.1 to Pixel devices.
Oreo most recently made its way to the HTC 11 and U11 Life, along with Sony’s Xperia XZ ZXs and X performance. Other manufacturers like Essential, OnePlus and LG, have recently launched Android 8.0 beta programs. With this in mind, it’s likely that Oreo’s numbers will improve when Google releases its next Android distribution numbers.
While Oero’s increase is nearly non-existent, Android 7.0 jumped 1.7 percentage points to 19.3 percent, while 7.1 experienced an increase of one point to four percent. Marshmallow fell 1.2 percentage points to 29.7 percent, leaving the aging Android iteration as still the most popular version of the OS.
Comparing the latest version of Android’s distribution numbers to iOS is the best way to exemplify the most stark difference between the competing operating systems. As of early November, iOS 11 adoption — the latest version of Apple’s mobile OS — sits at 52 percent. It is, however, worth noting that this adoption rate lags behind iOS 10 over a similar time period, perhaps due to the many issues Apple has encountered with the latest version of its OS.
Google compiles its Android distribution numbers based on devices that have accessed the Play Store over the course of a seven-day period that ended on December 11th.
