News
PREVIOUS|

Star Wars AR stickers are coming to Google’s Pixel smartphones

Dec 11, 2017

12:00 PM EST

13 comments

Pixel augmented stickers

In celebration of the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Google has partnered with Disney to bring augmented reality Star Wars stickers to all Pixel devices running Android 8.1 and above.

Along with Star Wars stickers, users will also be able to attach what Google is calling Foodmoji and 3D Text stickers, as well as stickers from Netflix’s Stranger Things series. AR balloons are also coming to the platform just in time for New Years, according to Google.

These stickers can be placed over live images and video. It doesn’t seem possible to place AR stickers on photos or video you’ve previously shot, though this is to be expected.

In order to locate the new AR sticker feature, open the Pixel’s camera app and tap the three lines (sometimes referred to as the hamburger menu) in the upper-left corner. Next, select ‘AR Stickers,’ which should be sitting just above ‘Settings.’

Stickers are then placed by dragging and dropping and can be moved around the scene. The AR stickers can also be be changed in terms of size by pinch zooming in or out on the object. In general, the feature is similar to how Snapchat allows users to place AR objects on images and video, though a little more capable given ARCore allows for the identification of surfaces.

Stickers are also able to attach to specific surfaces thanks to the power of Google’s mobile augmented reality development platform ARCore, complete with the ability to snap photos and video of the augmented reality objects. Google says that users are able to tell when a surface has been detected because a grid of dots appears.

Pixel AR Stickers

Given the popularity of Apple’s iPhone X-exclusive Animoji, it makes for Google to introduce an exclusive augmented reality feature of its own leading into the busy holiday season.

While I’ve only spent a brief period of time playing around with Google’s new Pixel AR stickers, they seem to work well, especially when it comes to surface detection. Getting an AR BB-8 to roll around the MobileSyrup office’s floor took just a few seconds and the sticker instantly recognized the flat surface.

Google’s new Pixel AR stickers are available to download now. The tech giant also says that it plans to release more augmented reality sticker packs in the future.

It’s unclear exactly how Google plans to release the new feature, though we suspect it’s coming via small update. We’ve reached out to Google for clarification and will update this story when we hear back.

Related Articles

News

Dec 5, 2017

2:52 PM EST

Android 8.1 Oreo rolling out now to Pixel and Nexus devices

News

Dec 12, 2017

1:05 PM EST

Android 8.0 Oreo is only installed on 0.5 percent of Android devices

News

Dec 13, 2017

8:30 PM EST

Google researcher delivers iOS 11 jailbreak method

News

Dec 14, 2017

11:42 AM EST

Google Pixel phones are still experiencing Bluetooth pairing issues

Comments

  • Lion5

    Only a very small number of devices have 8.1. My Pixel XL is still waiting for 8.1 which was supposedly launched a week ago.

    • thereasoner

      My original Pixel got it on day 2, I just checked for it manually and there it was.

    • Lion5

      Checked today and still no go. This is a joke.

  • John

    Just got my update for 8.1. Have the original Pixel.

  • Mike Spadafora

    I received the 8.1 update on my pixel 2 XL. How do I get these stickers? I followed the instructions above and they are not there

  • formulaphone

    You’ll see updates available for two apps: AR Stickers and ARCore. Once those update, fire up the camera app and BOOM, they’re there. I’ve been using hem since this morning and they’re pretty fun 🙂

    • John

      Ironically, I didn’t get those updates right away. They didn’t even show up in my Needs Update list until I searched for them, then they said it needs to be updated.

  • Mike Spadafora

    I had to restart my phone after the update and they work now

  • Jason Hale

    @formulaphone has the answer

  • Warren Chang

    Hmm I got 8.1 yesterday on my OG Pixel XL and just now opened my camera app and nothing. even restarted and still no option for this – what the hell……

    • Victor Creed

      Update your AR apps in google play

      AR Core
      AR Stickers

  • Lion5

    I’m sitting here with a Rogers Pixel XL and no damned update to 8.1.

  • Bobby Russelo

    Got my update last night!

    Maybe just my over use of the AR stickers, but I found using the AR stickers did quite the drain on my battery