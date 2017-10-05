News
PREVIOUS

Apple Maps adds data for six Ontario, Alberta and Québec cities

Oct 5, 2017

9:08 PM EDT

0 comments

Apple Maps on iPhone

Apple Maps has added data for six Canadian cities located in Ontario, Québec and Alberta.

The following cities now feature transit data when brought up in Apple Maps:

It’s important to note that Apple Maps’ “Feature Availability” page — which lists which cities are supported by the service — hasn’t yet been updated to reflect the eight new Canadian locations.

Back in August, Apple also updated Maps to include support for Ottawa’s OC Transpo and Québec City’s RTC. The service has already been available in Montreal, Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria.

Apple Maps has been working to catch up to competitor Google Maps for some time now. Apple’s service originally featured a convoluted display and would incorrectly list places, such as mistaking a grocery store from a hospital. Apple later began deploying a series of drones to try to improve its mapping data.

Via: iPhone in Canada

Related Articles

News

May 4, 2017

5:06 PM EDT

Google Street View can now extract address info to update Maps

Resources

Oct 4, 2017

6:27 PM EDT

How to watch the NHL in Canada

News

Mar 22, 2017

4:48 PM EDT

Google Maps update lets users share their real-time location

News

Oct 3, 2017

6:41 PM EDT

Quebec wants to charge provincial sales tax on Netflix

Comments