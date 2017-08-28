Transit for Apple Maps launches in Edmonton, Quebec City and Ottawa

Apple commuters in Edmonton, Quebec City and Ottawa have one more app at their disposal. The Cupertino computing giant has announced that the capital cities of Alberta, Quebec, and Canada are now all supported by Apple Maps Transit.
The service is already available in Montreal.
Apple Maps Transit works by providing iOS users with directions and turn-by-turn navigation in affiliation with local transit service providers. Now, that includes the Edmonton Transit Service, Ottawa’s OC Transpo, and Quebec City’s RTC.
Transit in Apple Maps also supports “beautifully designed points of interest,” like West Edmonton Mall, the Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, and Laval University in Quebec City.
“Transit in Apple Maps launches in these three cities with local signage that carefully mimics their local public transit branding, so directions have the same icons as you’ll see on the bus or train,” said an Apple spokesperson, in an email to MobileSyrup.
Apple Maps Transit is compatible with Apple Watch.
Update 28/08/2017: Article updated to reflect that Ottawa’s transit service provider is OC Transpo and not ‘OC Ospo.’
