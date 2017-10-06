Apple is taking a progressive stance with its new emoji coming to iOS 11.1.
Not only will iPhone and iPad users express themselves with “more emotive smiley faces,” they’ll also be able to utilize gender-neutral characters as well.
Among the “hundreds of new emoji” coming to iOS11.1 are mythical creature, clothing, and new food characters.
The update to iOS 11 will also include an update to the ‘Love-You’ gesture, designed to resemble the “I love you” hand sign in American Sign Language.
The new emoji will debut with iOS 11.1, sometime next week.
