Google is offering the Home Mini as a bonus with purchase of the Pixel 2

Oct 4, 2017

1:33 PM EDT

Google Home Mini

As an incentive to buy its new Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, the Mountain View-based tech giant is offering customers a Google Home Mini with the purchase of its second-generation phone.

Customers will get the code for a free Home Mini 4 to 6 weeks after they purchase the smartphone. Upon receipt of the promotional code, customers can visit store.google.com to redeem the Google Home Mini.

The limited-time offer applies to Chalk-colored Home Minis only, with the order of a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL from the Google Store in Canada starting October 4, 2017 through December 31, 2017, while supplies last.

The promo code must be used on Google Store before February 28, 2018.

