Google is offering the Home Mini as a bonus with purchase of the Pixel 2

As an incentive to buy its new Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL, the Mountain View-based tech giant is offering customers a Google Home Mini with the purchase of its second-generation phone.
Customers will get the code for a free Home Mini 4 to 6 weeks after they purchase the smartphone. Upon receipt of the promotional code, customers can visit store.google.com to redeem the Google Home Mini.
The limited-time offer applies to Chalk-colored Home Minis only, with the order of a Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL from the Google Store in Canada starting October 4, 2017 through December 31, 2017, while supplies last.
The promo code must be used on Google Store before February 28, 2018.
