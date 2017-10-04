News
Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL Canadian pricing and availability

There’s no denying that the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are great successors to last year’s Pixel devices. That being said, an incredible phone is only worth caring about if you can actually figure out when and where to buy it.

Just like last year, you’ll be able to buy Google’s latest Pixel devices online, through the Google Store.

The 64GB and 128GB Pixel 2 models cost $899 CAD and $1,029, respectively. As for the Pixel 2 XL, the 64GB and 128GB models cost $1,159 and $1,289, respectively.

Pre-orders are now open. The Pixel 2 should ship by October 17th, 2017, while the Pixel 2 XL should ship by December 2017.

