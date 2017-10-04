Google announces new Daydream View virtual reality headset

Google has revealed the new Daydream View virtual reality headset.

It will be available in three new colours –Charcoal, Coral and Fog — and is made up of an improved fabric material, compared to the original Daydream View’s cloth-like covering. As well, the lenses have been upgraded to offer the widest field of view yet.

Google says that 250 high quality VR titles will be available at launch, compared to the 25 apps offered when the original Daydream View launched.

Google also confirmed a slate of premium video content coming to Daydream, including multiple new VR originals from YouTube. Pixel 2 owners will be able to Experience IMAX short films for free through Google Play Movies on Daydream View.

Finally, the new Daydream View features front-firing stereo speakers and the ability to cast the experience to a TV for friends and family to see what the headset user is seeing.

The new Daydream View will cost $99 USD, $20 more than the original headset.

A release date hasn’t been confirmed as of yet, although the headset can be pre-order today in Canada.

This article will be updated with Canadian pricing and availability once the information becomes available.