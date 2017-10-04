Google announces the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

After the success of Google’s first self-branded smartphone — 2016’s Pixel and Pixel XL — the American search giant has come out in full force once again with the announcement of the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL.
While HTC is responsible for manufacturing the smaller Pixel 2 and LG manufactures the larger Pixel 2 XL, the two devices are actually quite similar — excluding their size, of course.
It's here! Meet the new Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Highest rated smartphone camera. Again. pic.twitter.com/8w9s8Z1VGd
— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 4, 2017
What’s on the outside
The Pixel 2 XL features a 6-inch Plastic OLED edge-to-edge screen, with 2880 x 1440 display resolution resulting in a 538 pixel density. The smartphone has rounded edges and corners. Naturally, the Pixel 2 XL also has very small top and bottom bezels.
Additionally the device supports and has an 18:9 ratio, similar to the iPhone X and the Samsung Galaxy S8+. In contrast, the Pixel 2 shares a similar look to the original Pixel. It has a 5-inch display, square edges and features large — but still smaller than last year’s model — top and bottom bezels.
Both devices are Daydream ready.
The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL earned a DxOMark score of 98, higher than any other camera ever. The device features a 12.2-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front facing camera. The device can take portrait photos like the iPhone X, however, it does so by utilizing two sensors instead of two lenses.
What’s on the Inside
The Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL carry a Snapdragon 835 chipset with an Adreno 540 GPU and octa-core CPU. Additionally, the Pixel 2 devices come in 64GB and 128GB storage options, and 4GB of RAM which the XL is powered by a 3,520mAh battery. The smaller variant on the other hand had a 2700mA battery, though both are IP67 water and dust resistant.
New features
The Pixel 2 and 2 XL both feature pressure-sensitive frames, which allow users to activate the phones’ ‘Active Edge’ functionality. A squeeze of the the frame activates the Active Edge feature — similar to the HTC U11’s Edge Sense — which can activate the device’s Google Assistant even with case.
Both Pixel 2 smartphones also come with the newest version of the Pixel Launcher, which includes the Google search bar widget near the bottom of the display, with the calendar, clock and weather combined into one at the top of the display.
Search what you see: to help you interact with the world around you, Pixel 2 comes with an exclusive preview of Google Lens. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/lOMvNwWwBV
— Google (@Google) October 4, 2017
Google Lens can help users contextualize something they’ve just taken a picture of with their smartphone. Google Lens uses Google to search through a variety of images through the web. Users can take a picture of a dog they don’t know about and Google Lens can identify what’s in the picture.
Google Lens will first appear in Google Photos before making its way to Google Assistant at a later date. Google Lens will launch first on the Pixel smartphones.
The Google Pixel 2 also features some new AR capabilities.
Coming soon, Pixel 2's augmented reality-optimized camera will put characters and objects at your fingertips with AR Stickers. #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/5rCStABWYe
— Google (@Google) October 4, 2017
Colour-wise the Pixel 2 comes in ‘Kinda Blue,’ ‘Just Black’ and ‘Clearly White,’ while the Pixel 2 XL comes in ‘Just Black’ and ‘Black and White’.
