Philips adds HomeKit support to suite of Hue smart light products

Philips has added HomeKit support to a number of the company’s previously released Hue smart lightbulb accessories, making the devices compatible with Apple’s HomeKit smart home platform.
The Hue tap, dimmer switch and motion sensor, now join the company’s core suite of smart lightbulbs with HomeKit and Home app compatibility. It’s worth noting that this functionality is only available with Philips’ second-generation Hub.
The Tap and dimmer switch can now be configured via HomeKit scenes and can also be utilized to control more than just Hue Lights. Additionally the Hue motion sensor now appears in the Home app and is capable of activating HomeKit scenes.
Along with adding HomeKit features, this update also adds automatic update functionality to Philips’ various Hue products, as well as the ability to reset them to factory default settings.
Via: 9to5Mac
Comments